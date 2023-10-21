Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.62 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $32.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00032358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,529,379,563 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,529,379,562.49598 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04774923 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $37,704,981.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

