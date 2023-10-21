HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $376.21

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2023

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.21 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($4.82). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($4.67), with a volume of 364,144 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 385.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 81.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.95 and a beta of 0.43.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,891.89%.

About HgCapital Trust

(Get Free Report)

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

