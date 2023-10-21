HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $376.21

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.21 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($4.82). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($4.67), with a volume of 364,144 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 385.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 81.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.95 and a beta of 0.43.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,891.89%.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

