HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $262,779.21

HI (HI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. HI has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $262,779.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.54 or 0.99978446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,028,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00072793 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $255,455.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

