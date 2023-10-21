High Country Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:HCBC)

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
High Country Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108. High Country Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.
About High Country Bancorp
