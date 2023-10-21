Home Reit (LON:HOME) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.48). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.46), with a volume of 622,766 shares.
Home Reit Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92. The company has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a PE ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
Home Reit Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Home Reit
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.