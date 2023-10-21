Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.06

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.06 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.43 ($0.12). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,084,538 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

