Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.06

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.06 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.43 ($0.12). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,084,538 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.