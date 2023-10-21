ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $42.07 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $198.57 million and approximately $42.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 969,572,823 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 969,471,951.0684595 with 969,471,945.7406915 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20273342 USD and is up 13.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $15,307,755.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

