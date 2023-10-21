ICON (ICX) Trading Up 19.8% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $197.95 million and $33.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 969,542,641 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 969,471,951.0684595 with 969,471,945.7406915 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20273342 USD and is up 13.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $15,307,755.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

