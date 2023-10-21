iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $72.50 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

