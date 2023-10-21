Immutable X Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Immutable X has a total market cap of $318.87 million and $13.14 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

