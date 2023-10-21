Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,735.71

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,735.71 ($21.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,704 ($20.81). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,720.50 ($21.02), with a volume of 1,207,782 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IMB shares. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($20.52) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.70) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.54) to GBX 2,400 ($29.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,209.17 ($26.98).
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
