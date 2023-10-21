Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Up 17% Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $8.93 or 0.00029582 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $747.54 million and approximately $41.62 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

