Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock remained flat at $25.63 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,201 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.10% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

