Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Position Boosted by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 688,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 102,171 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 225,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0616 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.