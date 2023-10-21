Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.28

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $14.17. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 37,400 shares traded.

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

About Invesco Frontier Markets ETF

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

