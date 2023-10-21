IPVERSE 24-Hour Volume Tops $80,291.65 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $80,291.65 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

