Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.48 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

