Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

