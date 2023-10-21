Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14), reports. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 22.97%.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ISBA remained flat at $20.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935. The company has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.07. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

