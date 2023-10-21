iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,046,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,050. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.35. The company has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

