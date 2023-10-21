iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 894,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,322 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 76,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. 28,251,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,397,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

