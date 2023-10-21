iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.21

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.21 and traded as low as C$33.45. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$33.45, with a volume of 1,186 shares changing hands.
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.78.
