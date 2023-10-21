iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.65

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.65 and traded as low as C$66.90. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF shares last traded at C$67.00, with a volume of 1,631 shares.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.85.

