Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

