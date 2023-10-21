Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

