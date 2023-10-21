Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $98,080.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00642271 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $91,724.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

