Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.98

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.98 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.27). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.26), with a volume of 588,418 shares traded.

Kier Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.19. The company has a market capitalization of £449.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

In other Kier Group news, insider Justin R. Atkinson purchased 43,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £40,187.16 ($49,086.55). 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

