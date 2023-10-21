KOK (KOK) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $62,220.61 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014794 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,992.18 or 0.99977550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00703732 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $62,345.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

