KOK Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $65,035.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014815 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,876.97 or 1.00005816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002129 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00703732 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $62,345.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.