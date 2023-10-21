Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $29.58 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.58 million and $344,050.59 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

