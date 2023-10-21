Komodo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $344,050.59 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $29.58 million and $344,050.59 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

