Komodo Trading Up 3.1% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $298,975.38 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

