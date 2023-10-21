Konnect Price Reaches $0.0522 on Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $52,890.61 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

