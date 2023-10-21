Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.75 EPS.

Lam Research stock opened at $600.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $354.97 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $648.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $660.00.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $21,673,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 97,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

