Legacy CG LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,102,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

