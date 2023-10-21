Legacy CG LLC Invests $3.70 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

