Legacy CG LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. 6,149,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,252. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

