Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $1,631.32

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,631.32 or 0.05431208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $14.41 billion and approximately $10.48 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,831,220 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,835,779.96791774. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,599.71328063 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $25,167,438.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

