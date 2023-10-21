Lido Staked ETH Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,629.96 or 0.05456614 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $14.40 billion and $5.84 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,833,267 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,835,779.96791774. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,599.71328063 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $25,167,438.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

