Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $14,304.44 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.54 or 0.99978446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000392 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,271.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars.

