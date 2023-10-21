Maiar DEX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,264.98 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $18,264.98 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.16 or 1.00049935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012478 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000392 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,271.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.