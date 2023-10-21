Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,228 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.