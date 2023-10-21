Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,545 shares of company stock worth $10,101,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.39. 874,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,437. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

