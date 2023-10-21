Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

