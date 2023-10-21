Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $21.89 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.60.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.83. 2,926,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $204.73 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

