Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $24.96 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after buying an additional 7,512,406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,043 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,489 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 17,360,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,898,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

