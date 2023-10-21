Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $12.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $552.93. 2,295,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $556.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

