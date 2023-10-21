Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $648,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $225.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

