Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.00. 2,385,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.69. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,510. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

