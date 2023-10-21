Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $8,357,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,204. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

